IIT-K to host Youth20 summit

Kanpur, April 4 The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will be hosting the Youth20 (Y20) Consultation under the G20 Presidency of India, on April 5 and 6.

Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary, Sports, will be the chief guest.

More than 1,200 youth delegates from across India and abroad will attend the Y20 Consultation at IIT Kanpur.

The Y20 consultation is a platform that brings young people together to connect, share ideas and experiences, and deliberate on finding innovative solutions to pressing global concerns.

According to an official release, the Y20 Consultation, under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, is a pan-India activity in the run up to the final Youth-20 Summit to be held in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The deliberations from these consultations will help in shaping future policies.

Five core themes are identified for the Y20 Summit 2023, out of which, IIT Kanpur will cater to two - "Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation, & 21st Century Skills" and "Health, Well-being & Sports: Agenda for Youth", during the Y20 Consultation.

Prof Abhay Karandikar, director IIT Kanpur, said, "It is a matter of pride for every Indian that India has assumed the G20 Presidency. Under its aegis, the Youth20 Consultation is an important event that would bring youth from the G20 countries together to discuss, ideate and suggest solutions to build a better tomorrow."

The Y20 Consultation at IIT Kanpur will also hold panel discussions with invited dignitaries and entrepreneurs on the topics of "Future of Heath", "Technologies for Sustainable Future", and "Innovation in Future of Work".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor