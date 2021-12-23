'Improve functioning', BJP's advise to West Bengal unit

New Delhi, Dec 23 A day after the announcement of new office-bearers for the party's West Bengal unit, the BJP central leadership on Thursday reviewed the party's affairs in the state and directed it to improve its functioning.

A meeting of the BJP central leadership and West Bengal leaders was held in the national capital on Thursday. Sources said that West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar and the party's national Vice-President Dilip Ghosh and few others met the central leadership to discuss the functioning of the state unit.

"In the meeting, issues concerning the functioning of the state unit were discussed and reviewed by the central leadership, which directed the state unit to improve its functioning and put the house in order," sources said.

It is also learnt that the BJP's dismal performance in the recent Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections was also discussed. In the polls, the BJP won only three of the 144 wards, while the ruling Trinamool Congress walked away with a record 134 seats.

The saffron party had alleged large scale electoral malpractice, rape threats and intimidation, and misuse of every state agency by the ruling Trinamool in the KMC polls.

Sources further said that the central leadership also asked the West Bengal unit to continue its work to strengthen the organisation on the ground.

"We have to continue our fight against Mamata Banerjee, and for this a strong organisational presence across the state is needed," a party leader said.

On Wednesday, Majumdar had announced a new team for West Bengal BJP, which includes 11 vice-presidents, five general secretaries, 12 state secretaries and few other office-bearers.

On September 20, Lok Sabha member Majumdar was appointed as the President of West Bengal BJP replacing Ghosh, who has been made national vice-president of the party.

The BJP emerged as the main opposition party in West Bengal Assembly polls held earlier this year by winning 77 seats. The number, however, reduced after about half-a-dozen its MLA later joined the Trinamool.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor