Imran Khan asks supporters to prepare for 'Jail Bharo' movement in Pak

Lahore, Feb 4 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday asked his workers and supporters to prepare for 'Jail Bharo' movement across the country, media reported.

Khan's comments come in the wake of sedition cases filed against his party's Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry and former member of National Assembly Shandana Gulzar, while Senator Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill were booked earlier for speaking against the military.

During his televised address, the deposed Prime Minister said his party could have opted for a nationwide strike, but will choose to fill the prisons instead in light of the fears that the country's economy might deteriorate further, Geo News reported.

"We have two options: Considering what they have been doing, we could have gone for a wheel-jam strike and demonstrations - which is also a way and a democratic one."

"But since the state of economy is so bad, it'll worsen. Therefore, I ask all my workers, the Pakistani nation and everyone to prepare for Jail Bharo movement," Khan said, Geo News reported.

The former premier, while addressing the youth and nation, added that his party won't stay quiet on the violence being inflicted on his party's members. "Instead of causing destruction, we would now prepare Jail Bharo movement."

"It was their plan to weaken Tehreek-e-Insaf by frightening and threatening," the PTI chief said.

Khan claimed his party never committed such atrocities in its tenure as the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government in the centre has.

"Fawad Chaudhry was picked up from home at 3 a.m. What did Shandana Gulzar do that made her a terrorist. As the court gives bail to Sheikh Rashid, more cases are being filed against him," the PTI chairman said, insisting how action has been taken against every person who called out the regime change, Geo News reported.

