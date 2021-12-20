Imran Khan bringing a bad name to Pakistan, alleges Oppn

New Delhi, Dec 20 The opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has castigated Prime Minister Imran Khan for allegedly defaming the country and its political parties only to hide his own corruption at a time when foreign dignitaries were in the capital to attend the 17th extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dawn news reported.

Speaking at a news conference, PML-N's information secretary and MNA Marriyum Aurangzeb asked the Prime Minister to step down from the office, if he really wanted to provide relief to the masses.

Referring to the Khan's interview to Al Jazeera on December 17 in which he had once again blamed the past rulers' corruption for the "country's destruction", she said the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had already completed more than three years of its term, but it seemed that the Prime Minister had been suffering from "Sharif family phobia" as he kept on mentioning the names of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif all the time, instead of highlighting his own achievements.

Aurangzeb questioned the timing of, what she called, the political interview and alleged that it was an attempt to sabotage and damage the country's image at a time when the foreign ministers of the Islamic countries were arriving in Pakistan for the OIC meeting.

She alleged that Khan had committed the same act when Chinese President Xi Jinping was to visit the country in 2014 during the PML-N government's time.

She said it seemed that the prime minister did not possess the mental capacity to understand the sensitivity and importance of the OIC gathering and how he should present a positive image of the country to the leaders of the Muslim world in Pakistan, Dawn news reported.

This, she said, was because Khan knew nothing other than persecuting and victimising the opposition and blaming them for his failures.

Aurangzeb further alleged that the Prime Minister was bringing a bad name to Pakistan only to hide his own incompetence.

