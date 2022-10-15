Imran Khan calls Biden's remarks failure of Pakistan's foreign policy

Islamabad, Oct 15 Former Pakistan Premier and PTI Chair Imran Khan has held the incumbent government responsible for the controversial statement by US President Joe Biden about Pakistan's nuclear programme, terming it a failure of the "imported" government's foreign policy, media reports said.

Biden has alleged that Pakistan's nuclear programme lacks "cohesion" and referred to the country as "one of the most dangerous countries in the world" while he was speaking about the "aggressive attitude" of Russia and China at a democratic congressional campaign committee reception in California,

"Did anybody think we would be in a situation where China is trying to figure out its role relative to Russia and relative to India and relative to Pakistan?" Biden asked.

With the Foreign Office yet to issue an official response to Biden's remarks, the former Premier said in a tweet that the federal government has broken all records of incompetence, The News reported.

Terming the US President's comments an "unwarranted conclusion" of Pakistan's nuclear programme, he asked about the information Biden got to make such a statement on the country's capability, and added: "... having been PM, I know we have one of the most secure nuclear command & control systems".

"Unlike the US, which has been involved in wars across the world, when has Pakistan shown aggression esp post-nuclearisation?" he further asked.

The PTI Chairman also slammed the incumbent government and said the Biden statement shows the total failure of the imported government's foreign policy and its claims of a reset of relations with the US, The News reported.

"Is this the 'reset'?" he asked.

This govt has broken all records of incompetence, he further said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor