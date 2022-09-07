Imran Khan expresses 'deep regret' over comments made against woman judge

Islamabad, Sep 7 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Submitting a supplementary reply in a contempt of court case at Islamabad High Court on Wednesday, expressed his "deep regret" over his "unintentional utterances" at a rally, media reports said.

In August, the IHC had issued a show-cause notice to the former premier over a contempt of court case after his remarks against Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and asked him to appear personally before the bench on August 31, Express Tribune reported.

The notice followed Imran Khan's speech at a rally in Islamabad's F-9 Park in which he alleged that the additional sessions judge knew that incarcerated party leader Shahbaz Gill was tortured but she did not release him on bail. Imran Khan had threatened to take action against the judge and the Islamabad police chief.

During court proceedings on August 31, the court had expressed dissatisfaction with the former Prime Minister's written response and ordered him to submit a second reply in seven days.

In the supplementary response today (Wednesday), Imran Khan stated that at the rally "which was taken out in response to shocking news of physical torture of Mr Shahbaz Gill", the remarks were "unintentional and not meant to be directed towards the lady judge for whom he has a lot of respect", Express Tribune reported.

Imran Khan said he "never meant to hurt her feelings and if her feelings have been hurt, it is deeply regretted" and added that he "neither meant to threaten the lady judge nor could he think of doing so".

The statement read that Imran "has respect for the judiciary including the Subordinate judiciary and he […] believes that judges of the Subordinate/District judiciary are performing vital functions for dispensation of justice".

He also added that he had "enormous respect" for the judiciary, "stands firmly for the rights of women in Pakistan" and "strongly supports the idea of greater induction and representation of lady judges", Express Tribune reported.

