Imran Khan guilty of 'high treason': Nawaz Sharif

Islamabad, April 3 Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday said that Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan and all characters involved in the "conspiracy" against the nation are guilty of high treason and should be tried under Article 6 of the Constitution, media reports said.

The former premier's remarks came after Pak President Arif Alvi approved the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the National Assembly after a summary was sent by the premier in the wake of a no-trust move against him.

"The President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, has approved the advice of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to dissolve the National Assembly under the Article 58 (1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," according to the short statement issued by the President's Secretariat.

"Today, a man obsessed with power trampled the Constitution," Nawaz Sharif wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Nawaz, who is also the supreme leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), said that Imran Khan and all characters involved in the "conspiracy" against the nation are guilty of high treason and should be tried under Article 6 of the Constitution, Express Tribune reported.

He warned that anyone involved in any wrongdoing with the country and desecration of the Constitution will be taken to task.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri had earlier dismissed the no-confidence motion submitted by the joint opposition, terming it "unconstitutional" under Article 5.

