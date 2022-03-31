'Imran Khan met military leadership twice, no one asked him to resign'

Islamabad, March 31 Hours after the MQM-P announced its departure from the Pakistan government, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that Prime Minister Imran Khan met the military leadership of the country twice, adding that "no one has asked him to resign neither does he plan to do so", Geo News reported.

Fawad, addressing a press conference alongside Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communications Shahbaz Gill, said that the ruling PTI "respects" the military leadership.

Taking a jibe at PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Fawad said that the former Prime Minister had a problem as he tried to "conquer" institutions.

Speaking about the letter allegedly threatening the incumbent government, Fawad said that "such threats" were unacceptable to any independent country.

"Imran Khan will fight for the sovereignty of Pakistan. We will present the letter before the Parliament in an in-camera session. We can share the details of the letter with the Opposition," said Fawad.

In his March 27 address to a PTI rally, the Prime Minister had revealed that "foreign elements" were involved in the attempts to topple his government and had said, "some of our own people" are being used in this regard.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had alleged that Sharif had joined hands with foreign powers and is involved in the "conspiracy" against Khan.

The PML-N supremo is in London and he has met officials from the "intelligence agencies of other countries", Umar claimed.

The federal minister said the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) leadership is not "unaware" of the letter.

