Imran Khan vows not to vacate Islamabad's D-Chowk until final date for new elections

Islamabad, May 25 PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday reiterated that he and his supporters would not vacate D-Chowk in Islamabad until a final date for new elections was given from the "imported government", media reports said.

Imran Khan made those remarks during a brief stopover in Hasan Abdal — which is approximately 50kms away from the capital — as his supporters reached D-Chowk ahead of him despite obstacles on their way, Dawn reported.

He said the police would also come to understand his mission — which he called "jihad" — when his caravan would reach its final destination, it reported.

PTI's Karachi chapter transformed its protest at the city's Numaish area into a sit-in after the situation turned tense over the burning of a police van, Geo News reported.

The situation at Numaish Chowrangi took a violent turn on Wednesday evening after the protestors burnt a police van. The protestors had also pelted stones at the police that had inured a Superintendent of Police.

The police tried to disperse the protestors by using aerial firing, however, their efforts went in vain, Geo News reported.

Apart from the chaos at Numaish, riots also erupted at the Khudadad Colony Chowrangi and Noorani Chowrangi.

During the protests, Asif Hasan — who is a photographer for a foreign news agency — was also injured. Geo News cameraman Nasir Ali also sustained wounds.

About the sit-in, PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman said that their sit-in at Numaish will continue till Imran Khan asks them to end it.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and supporters are attempting to make their way towards Islamabad as they pushed aside containers and braved tear gas shelling after answering Imran Khan's call for a long march onto the federal capital, Express Tribune reported.

Khan on Wednesday evening said that his long march had entered Punjab and heading towards Islamabad.

"No amount of state oppression and fascism by this imported govt can stop or deter our march," the former premier wrote on his official Twitter handle.

