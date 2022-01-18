Imran using religion as cover for economic breakdown: Pak Opposition

New Delhi, Jan 18 An article written by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan about the ‘Spirit of Riyasat-i-Madina has drawn flak from the Opposition, whose leaders have termed the PMs thesis as an attempt to obfuscate economic and governance concerns with religion, the Friday Times reported.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, said that he is ‘really concerned' with the way the Prime Minister is "using religion as a cover-up for the massive governance and economic breakdown" in the country.

Akbar S. Babar, a founding but prodigal member of PTI, alleged that the spirit of Riyasat-i-Madina rested on honouring the rule of law, but even that has been broken by the incumbent administration.

"True, but that ‘spirit' died and was buried on October 10, 2019 when the [Election Commission of Pakistan] in a written order termed the PTI's delaying tactics in the foreign funding case as [a] ‘historic abuse of law'," he said.

Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal claimed that the premier's cabinet is full of ‘crooked and corrupt politic, cartels and mafias'.

"Sugar mafia, [flour] mafia, pharmaceutical mafia, furnace oil mafia, [dollar mafia], smugglers mafia [and] hoarding mafia are being patronised by your [government] Mr. Niazi. Who are you fooling," he asked.

