Imran will neither resign nor seek safe exit, says aide

Islamabad, March 31 The Special Assistant to Pakistan PM for Political Communication, Shahbaz Gill, said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has not made any offer to resign from his position and would instead face the Opposition "with all his might till the last ball", Dawn reported.

At a media talk in Islamabad, Gill said that the premier had neither made any offer to the Opposition, nor has he reached out to them for any "safe options".

Gill's comments came after PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, speaking to the media earlier in the day, said that the Prime Minister would not be given the options of a "safe passage, an NRO, amnesty or backdoor exit".

"And I advise you (Imran Khan) that you opt for an honourable exit... which means that you resign today and let the vote of no-confidence take place," Bilawal added.

Gill, in his press talk on Thursday, said that Khan's fight is against "an imperialist, and not the three dwarves".

"It's against the imperialist who killed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto because he wanted to make an independent foreign policy. These stooges don't matter to him," Gill said, adding that the premier isn't the one to give up and "will face everything that comes his way".

