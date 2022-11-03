Imran's container was attacked from three sides, including from roof of a workshop

Lahore, Nov 3 The attack on former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Imran (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad on Thursday was launched from three different directions in which at least three individuals were involved, the police said, according to a media report.

The police and eyewitnesses said that the bullets were fired from three different directions. One of the assailants, they said, fired on Khan's container from the roof of a nearby workshop, Samaa TV reported.

Earlier, it had been claimed that there was only one attacker who was apprehended by a member of the crowd. He was identified as Naveed 'Thua' (Punjabi slang for scorpion), the report said.

He confessed to launching the attack unilaterally in a confessional video statement recorded and released by the police.

The suspect has been sent to the Saddar police station in Gujrat. The police said that they had recovered a 9 mm handgun from the suspect along with four magazines.

Another man has been arrested by the Punjab Police for the attack on the PTI chief.

Meanwhile, the Punjab police have said that they are searching for a third person with a search operation launched in the area using sniffer dogs, Samaa TV reported.

The police have sealed the area where the attack took place. They have also cordoned off the PTI container with forensic officials collecting evidence.

Pakistan Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has taken notice of leaking the suspected attacker's confessional statement after the gun attack on Khan during the long march in Gujranwala, ARY News reported.

Elahi ordered the Inspector General (IG) Punjab police to take disciplinary action against the irresponsible officials. After the leaking of the suspect's confessional statement, the station house officer (SHO) and other officials of the concerned police station were suspended, the report said.

The Chief Minister said in a statement that all mobile phones of the police station's staffers have been confiscated and they will be sent for forensic audit, the report said.

Elahi also issued directives to hold an inquiry into the incident of the video leak of the suspected attacker. He directed IG Punjab to begin a probe to ascertain the motive of the gun attack that led to Imran Khan syffering bullet injuries in his leg.

The directives were issued in an emergency session chaired by the Punjab CM.

Khan and other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party's long march.

PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan, who got injured during the attack, confirmed that a party worker or official was killed in the attack while several others were injured.

The assailant has confessed that the former Pakistan Prime Minister was his only target.

"I got angry with Khan for spreading hatred and misleading the people. I only wanted to kill Khan and no one else. I did this on my own will and no one told me to do so. I just got angry on Khan and wanted to kill him," he could be heard as saying in the leaked video.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor