Imran's defeat imminent: Shahbaz Sharif

Islamabad, April 1 Shahbaz Sharif, the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President, censured Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, saying his "defeat is imminent" on Sunday when the Lower House is scheduled to vote on the no-confidence motion against the premier, Geo News reported.

At a press conference, the Opposition leader said the only cure for an "arrogant and stubborn" man's illness is to oust his government through the legal process a no-confidence motion.

Sharif, responding to the Prime Minister's allegations of a "foreign power" threatening to oust his government, said: "I do not speak on assumptions. I speak on solid evidence."

Talking about Khan's address to the nation on Thursday evening when he lashed out at the Opposition for "conspiring with foreign powers", Sharif said he does not listen to the premier's speeches as he had used "abusive language" the order of the day, Geo News reported.

But Sharif noted that since he is the Opposition leader, he receives information from several sources about what an important personality has said.

"Have you no shame," Shahbaz said in response to the Prime Minister's almost 45-minute long speech.

