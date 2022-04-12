Imran's party accused of photoshopping to show huge demonstrations

Lahore, April 12 The social media handle of Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been accused of photoshopping pictures to show big demonstrations.

Senior Pakistan journalist Najam Sethi, who is now likely to head the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), said in a tweet that PTI has been photoshopping pictures.

Earlier, supporters and workers of PTI began to pour into the streets of major cities across the country in a show of support for ousted premier Imran Khan, Express Tribune reported.

Khan had tweeted a day after his removal from the office marked the beginning of a "freedom struggle" against what he called was a "foreign conspiracy of regime change".

To energise his supporters, the former Prime Minister said, "It is always the people who protected their own sovereignty and democracy.

"Pakistan became an independent state in 1947; but the freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change. It is always the people of the country who defend their sovereignty and democracy."

The house of Khan's focal person on digital media, Arsalan Khalid, was allegedly raided and mobile phones of his family members were confiscated in the wee hours of Sunday, Friday Times reported.

PTI's official account called on the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe the matter.

"Ex-focal person on Imran Khan on digital, Arsalan Khalid's home has been raided and they have taken all phones from his family," a tweet from the PTI's official account said, adding that Khalid has never "abused anyone on social media and never attacked any institutions."

