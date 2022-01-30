In the tussle for Cong's CM face, Sidhu finds it tough to say ‘thoko tali’
By IANS | Published: January 30, 2022 10:24 AM2022-01-30T10:24:05+5:302022-01-30T10:35:09+5:30
Chandigarh, Jan 30 This is one show where Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu will find it tough to ...
Chandigarh, Jan 30 This is one show where Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu will find it tough to say his catchphrase 'thoko tali'
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app