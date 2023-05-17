"Increase number of general coaches in trains," CPI MP writes to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi [India], May 17 : Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam on Wednesday wrote to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urging him to increase the number of general coaches in trains and make sustainable plans for their regular upkeep to ensure hygienic and trouble-free travel.

In his letter to Vaishnaw, Viswam said, "I write this letter to raise the plight of millions of general class railways passengers. The Indian Railways is called the country's lifeline, giving mobility at affordable prices and contributing to the general upliftment of all sections of society."

He further mentioned that the focus of the Union government has shifted to luxury trains like Vande Bharat at the cost of the general-class trains.

"The priorities of government seem to have shifted in the past few years, where luxury trains like the Vande Bharat series are being prioritised at the cost of the general class trains connecting rural and sub-urban areas. Maintenance and upkeep of the existing passenger trains and general coaches are dismal making travel difficult," he wrote.

He further said that people from all regions of the country are communicating with him about the problems faced by them during rail travel.

"Gaps in the frequency of passenger trains are resulting in overcrowding making travel troublesome and claustrophobic affecting the wellbeing of commuters. Lacklustre upkeep of train fans and toilets makes travel difficult and suffocating, especially during summer," he mentioned in the letter.

He said trains connecting suburban and rural areas to cities are lacking in numbers. The charges for tickets are on a steady increase but the passengers have received no additional facilities, the CPI MP said.

"While the introduction of special trains connecting cities like Vande Bharat is welcome, the Ministry of Railways must ensure quality travel to last-mile locations too for the benefit of common people, who need affordable travel more than anyone else," he added.

Viswam also urged the Railway Minister to make sustainable plans for their regular upkeep to ensure hygienic and trouble-free travel.

"I urge you to increase the number of general coaches in trains and make sustainable plans for their regular upkeep to ensure hygienic and trouble-free travel. I also request you to introduce more trains to sub-urban and rural parts giving affordable mobility to the common people of the country" he added.

