INDIA alliance poised to sweep 2024 LS polls, says Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai, Sep 1 Shiv Sena (UBT) President and ex-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the National Opposition INDIA alliance is marching ahead confidently and all set to win the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, here on Friday.

“We are moving ahead step-by-step and the third INDIA meeting was concluded successfully. We are all nation-lovers and we shall fight those who are opposed to the country, you all know who they are,” said Thackeray, who hosted the conclave attended by 28 political parties from all over India.

Without naming the Bharatiya Janata Party, he reiterated that the INDIA bloc will unitedly fight against autocracy, the jumlas, the corruption, speak for the ‘India family’, combat atrocities in different parts of the country, and work for a ‘new India’.

“We had heard of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, but thereafter, allies were forgotten and friends only benefitted. For years there was ‘loot’ (cooking fuel rates), during election time ‘chhoot’ (rollback of domestic gas cylinder prices). We will stop all this,” declared Thackeray.

Aditya Thackeray MLA and MP Sanjay Raut spoke on the political resolutions adopted and different panels formed which will become active shortly.

Aditya Thackeray read out the resolutions adopted at the conclave. They are: “We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible. Seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be initiated immediately and concluded at the earliest in a collaborative spirit of give-and-take.”

“We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to organize public rallies at the earliest in different parts of the country on issues of public concern and importance.”

And, “We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to coordinate our respective communications and media strategies and campaigns with the theme ‘Judega Bharat, Jitega India’ in different languages.”

Besides the main INDIA Coordination Committee, Raut said that today, four other groups have also been set comprising the Campaign Committee, Working Group for Social Media, Working Group for Media, and Working Group for Research.

The members Campaign Committee include: Gurdeep Singh Sappal, INC, Sanjay Jha, JD(U), Anil Desai, SS (UBT), Sanjay Yadav, RJD, P. C. Chako, NCP, Champai Soren, JMM, Kiranmoy Nanda, SP, Sanjay Singh, AAP, Arun Kumar, CPI(M), Binoy Vishwam, CPI, Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi, NC, Shahid Siddiqui, RLD, N. K. Premachandran, RSP, G. Devarajan, AIFB, Ravi Rai, CPI(ML), Thirumavalan, VCK, K. M. Kadar Moidin, IUML, Jose K. Mani, KC(M), and a representative of the AITMC.

The member in the Working Group for Social Media include: Supriya Srinate, INC, Sumit Sharma, RJD, Ashish Yadav, SP, Rajeev Nigam, SP, Raghav Chaddha, AAP, Ms. Avindani, JMM, Iltija Mehbooba, PDP, Pranjal, CPM, Dr. Bhalchandran Kango, CPI, Ms. Ifra Jan, NC, V. Arun Kumar, CPI(ML), and one to be nominated by AITMC.

The members on the Working Group for Media include: Jairam Ramesh, INC, Manoj Jha, RJD, Arvind Sawant, SS, Jitendra Ahwad, NCP, Raghav Chaddha, AAP, Rajiv Ranjan, JD(U), Pranjal, CPM, Ashish Yadav, SP, Supriyo Bhattacharya, JMM, Alok Kumar, JMM, Manish Kumar, JD(U), Rajeev Nigam, SP, Dr. Bhalchandran Kango, CPI, Tanvir Sadiq, NC, Sh. Prashant Kannojia, Naren Chatterjee, AIFB, Sucheta De, CPI(ML), Mohit Bhan, PDP, and one from the AITMC.

The Working Group for Research members include: Amitabh Dubey, INC, Prof. Subodh Mehta, RJD, Priyanka Chaturvedi, SS (UBT), Vandana Chavan, NCP, K. C. Tyagi, JD(U), Sudivya Kumar Sonu, JMM, Jasmine Shah, AAP, Alok Ranjan, SP, Imran Nabi Dar, NC, Ad. Aditya, PDP, and one from the AITMC.

Raut and other leaders from INDIA bloc assured that the seat-sharing process will proceed smoothly “with sacrifices, give-and-take”, starting very soon, to put up a united candidate against the BJP in at least 400 constituencies for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“With all the Opposition parties uniting, it’s not only difficult, but impossible to defeat the INDIA alliance… Nothing can stop us from victory now,” Raut said.

