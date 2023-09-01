INDIA bloc meet begins in Mumbai: Strategy to take on BJP, convenor's post, seat sharing on agenda

Mumbai, Sep 1 The formal meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) began on Friday here to discuss several issues to chalk out a strategy to take on the ruling BJP-led NDA at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The meeting of the INDIA bloc started at 11 a.m. with over 60 leaders from 28 political parties in attendance.

The INDIA bloc leaders had on Monday evening informally met and discussed several issues on the first day of the two-day meeting.

In the main meeting on Friday, the INDIA leaders will discuss the seat sharing framework, candidate for the convenor post, formation of coordination panel and also to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Special Session of Parliament from September 18 to 22.

The source said that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is in the race for the post of convenor of the INDIA bloc, while some are backing Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar too.

The like-minded parties have come together to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and to stop it from winning a third consecutive term at the Centre in the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

