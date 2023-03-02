India congratulates Ajay Banga on being nominated as World Bank president

New Delhi, March 2 The government on Thursday congratulated business leader Ajay Banga on being nominated to lead the World Bank, saying that India looked forward to his leadership of the financial institution.

"Congratulations to Ajay Banga on being nominated to lead @WorldBank. India supports Banga's nomination and looks forward to his leadership of the @WorldBank," the finance ministry said in a series of tweets.

"Banga brings with him unique and wide-ranging expertise in #financial and #technological sectors, rich experience in guiding large organisations that have invested and created jobs in #DevelopingEconomies, and in mobilising resources on a large scale," said another tweet.

"Banga's rich experience will stand him in good stead at a time when the @WorldBank is considering next-generation #reforms to deliver on its ambitious agenda to reduce poverty, expand prosperity and deal with the pressing global challenges of our times," the ministry added.

Banga is an Indian-born American business executive.

On February 23, he was nominated by US president Joe Biden to lead the World Bank.

