India has proactive approach now from reactive stance of past: PM

New Delhi, April 13 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a jibe at the erstwhile UPA regime, saying that since 2014 (when the BJP-led government came to power) India has adopted a proactive approach as opposed to the reactive stance of the earlier times.

He made these comments while virtually distributing about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in various government departments and organisations.

The new recruits selected from across the country will join various posts under Central government such as train manager, station master, senior commercial cum ticket clerk, inspector, sub inspectors and constable among many other.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi further said: "The third decade of the 21st century is witnessing opportunities of employment and self-employment in India that were unimaginable earlier."

The Prime Minister highlighted various initiatives of the government over the past nine years.

He added that the thinking and approach of Aatmnirbhar Bharat Abhiyan goes beyond adopting swadeshi and 'vocal for local'.

Aatmnirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is an 'abhiyan' of creating crores of employment opportunities from villages to cities, Modi informed.

Referring to the economic growth, Modi said India is the fastest growing economy, adding that "today's new India is moving with policies and strategies that have opened the doors for new possibilities".

Gauging the expectations of the new appointees from the government, the Prime Minister highlighted that it is now their responsibility to fulfill the expectations of others.

"Each one of you will affect the life of a common man through your work in one way or the other," he said.



ans/ksk/

