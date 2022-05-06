India now working for bigger purpose of global welfare: PM Modi

New Delhi, May 6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that today everyone feels that India is now moving beyond 'probability and potential' and performing a bigger purpose to ensure global welfare.

Modi was virtually addressing the inaugural session of Jain International Trade Organisation's 'JITO Connect 2022'.

The Prime Minister noted the spirit of 'Sabka Prayas' in the theme of the programme, and said today the world is considering India's development resolutions as a means of achieving its goals. "Be it global peace, global prosperity, the solutions related to the global challenges or strengthening of the global supply chain, the world is looking towards India with great confidence. I have just returned after informing many European countries about India's resolution for the 'Amrit kaal'," he said.

The Prime Minister said whatever may be the area of expertise, area of concern and whatever be the differences of opinion of the people, they are all united by the rise of New India.

"Today everyone feels that India is now moving beyond 'probability and potential' and performing a bigger purpose for global welfare," the Prime Minister said.

Reiterating his earlier assertion of clean motives, clear intention and favourable policies, Modi said that the country is encouraging talent, trade and technology as much as possible. "Today the country is registering dozens of startups every day, creating a unicorn every week," he said.

Talking about the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, the Prime Minister said ever since the GeM portal has come into existence, all the purchases are done on one platform in front of everyone.

"Now people from remote villages, small shopkeepers and self-help groups can directly sell their products to the government. Today more than 40 lakh sellers have joined the GeM portal," he said.

The Prime Minister mentioned that the path and destination for the future was clear. "Aatmnirbhar Bharat is our path as well as our resolve. Over the years, we have worked continuously to create every necessary atmosphere for this," he said.

The Prime Minister urged the gathering to Work for EARTH Environment, Agriculture, Recycle, Technology and Healthcare.

"Today, the government is doing a lot of work for the arrangements like healthcare, and medical colleges in every district in the country," he added and asked the gathering to think about how their organisation could encourage this.

