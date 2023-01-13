India to play crucial role in solving problems of multilateralism under G20 presidency

The world is going through multifarious crisis and India is not an exception. India's current presidency at the G20 is going to offer it the platform to resolve many such issues at the global level.

United Nations Resident Coordinator in India, Shombi Sharp, discussed the role of India in the present multilateralism situation in an exclusive interview with DD India.

At present, the world is going through a polycrisis. Food, fuel, and fertilizers shortage has engulfed various countries and led to the disruption of supply chains. He highlighted that India and the G20 are uniquely positioned in this time of crisis and are capable enough to bring the countries back together, reported NewsonAir.

India's presidency is based on the guiding principles of inclusiveness, ambition, and decisiveness, and is action-oriented. This is the first time G20 will have the highest participation from the non-member countries and international organizations which will further give a boost to collective action towards global issues. Further, India's guiding principle of women-led development is going to be a key factor in inspiring other countries towards gender equality.

Calling India's G20 Presidency 'incredibly important, Sharp said that the world is looking to the G20 and to India's presidency to try to come up with some solutions, both short and immediate.

"India and every country in the world right now is reeling from the impact, and recovering from the covid pandemic. Now, the war in Ukraine has led to food and fuel and leading to a rapid increase in the cost of living for everybody and impacting developing countries and poor communities the most. So, the timing of the G20 that the timing of India's presidency of the G20 really is incredibly important. The world is looking out to the G20 and to India's presidency to try to come up with some solutions, both short and immediate, you know, shock absorbers and as well as to regain and maintain our focus on medium and longer-term issues of climate change, for example," said Shombi as reported by Business Standard.

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant stressed on India's belief that every crisis is an opportunity and leadership is about finding path-breaking solutions in the midst of crisis.

He focused on the onerous responsibility of all G20 sherpas to give shape to a new future. India on December 1 officially assumed the year-long G20 Presidency of the influential group during which more than 200 meetings will be held in the country across 55 locations. The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union, reported Business Standard.

Drawing inspiration from its G20 Presidency theme of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - 'One Earth One Family One Future', India will host over 200 meetings in over 50 cities across 32 different workstreams and would have the opportunity to offer G20 delegates and guests a glimpse of India's rich cultural heritage and provide them with a unique Indian experience.

( With inputs from ANI )

