"India-US initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology will usher in new phase of partnership": Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi [India], June 23 : Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said that the recently launched India-US initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) is likely to usher in a new phase of partnership and welcomed the resolve taken by PM Narendra Modi and the US President Joe Biden to deepen the strategic partnership between Indian and American universities.

On the occasion, Pradhan said, "Recently launched India-US initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) is likely to usher in a new phase of partnership and accelerate the outcome, given the sizeable talent pool in India and the US, particularly in new age technologies and the synergistic Research and Development centres of excellence in our academic institutes."

The Minister informed that the Joint Task Force constituted with the Association of American Universities comprising of top IITs and IISc has been holding discussions in this regard.

He further said that as envisioned by our leaders, the Education Ministry will work to set up Indo-U.S. Global Challenge Institutes to deepen research partnerships and people-to-people exchanges in areas such as semiconductors, sustainable agriculture, clean energy, health and pandemic preparedness & emerging technologies.

Union Education Minister Pradhan also said that this formal partnership, with its complementary expertise and incorporation of industry collaboration and startup enablers, will facilitate the free flow of ideas, student exchange and joint IPRs.

"This academic partnership will help in developing solutions for a sustainable and secure future. This is a historic moment when two strong nations are joining hands in education and research that is bound to make a global impact in the coming years," he said.

