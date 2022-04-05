India wants 'soft' govt in Pakistan, alleges ex-Pak FM

Islamabad, April 5 Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Vice Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Foreign Minister, said on Tuesday that India wants a soft government in Pakistan, Express Tribune reported.

Qureshi said the neighbouring country is "disgusted" with a Pakistani government that defends its interests and adopts an independent foreign policy, the report said.

The former FM added that the PTI aims for good relations with India, but it will not tolerate the 'indiscretion' against Kashmir.

Qureshi also said that no country should be allowed to interfere in Pakistan's internal affairs.

Pakistan is a free and independent country and its decisions should be in accordance with the Constitution, law and the public's aspirations, he said.

Qureshi further said that the primary cause of anxiety in Pakistani society stems from external interference in internal affairs, adding that the National Security Committee (NSC) had reported foreign interference and deemed it inappropriate, Express Tribune reported.

"At the direction of the NSC, we summoned a diplomat to the foreign office to issue a demarche," Qureshi stated, confirming that the government had recorded the protest through the ambassador in Washington.

The former FM claimed that Turkey, China and Russia had issued statements to the foreign office extending their support for the PTI.

"They want a better Pakistan," Qureshi said while referring to the declaration issued by Turkey.

