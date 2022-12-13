Indian soldiers successfully thwarted transgression by Chinese troops in Tawang sector: Rajnath

New Delhi, Dec 13 Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday told Parliament that Indian troops successfully thwarted an attempt by Chinese soldiers to transgress the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on December 9 in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector.

In a statement which the Defence Minister read out in both Houses of Parliament, he said that Indian troops in a brave and resolute manner pushed back the Chinese troops back to their positions after a physical scuffle, in which minor injuries were suffered by both sides in Yangtse area of Tawang sector.

However no fatalities were reported on the Indian side during the incident, Rajnath Singh informed the House.

Owing to timely interventions by Indian commanders, the Chinese troops returned back to their positions, the Defence Minister informed further.

He said that subsequently a flag meeting between Indian and Chinese commanders was held on December 11, where the Chinese side was told to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquility along the border.

The matter has also been taken up through diplomatic channels with China.

Indian soldiers are committed to protect the territorial integrity and thwart any attempt made on it, the Minister said in the statement.

Rajnath Singh expressed confidence that the House stands united in supporting Indian soldiers in their efforts.

There was pandemonium in Lok Sabha when he read out the statement.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh had chaired a high-level emergency meeting to discuss the situation.

CDS Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan, Army chief General Manoj Pande and NSA Ajit Doval were in attendance.

