Indian youths talented, creating a new picture of Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath

Stating that Indian youths are talented and they are creating a new picture of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday welcomed lakhs of youths who joined Mangal Dal and said that while the previous state governments ignored Mangal Dal, the BJP recognised them and channelised their energy in the right direction for country's benefit.

"The previous governments ignored the people belonging to Mangal Dal, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi recognized their youth's energy and gave them a chance to shine. As a result, today 77,935 Mangal Dal members are registered in the state, out of which 42,042 are Yuvak Mangal Dal and 35,893 Mahila Mangal Dal", said Yogi.

While appreciating the contribution made by the Mangal Dal in important works like Fit India, Namami Gange, tree plantation, blood donation, cleanliness, relief and COVID-19, the Chief Minister said that the Indian youths are talented and they are creating a new picture of Uttar Pradesh.

CM Yogi also provided sports materials to the members of Mangal Dal, who came from different districts of Uttar Pradesh at his official residence for incentive. Addressing the office-bearers and members of Mangal parties, he said that by developing sports infrastructure in the rural areas of the state, constant efforts are being made to encourage the youths to participate in sports competitions up to the national level.

"Sports grounds are being built in villages and open gyms are being arranged. In many districts, sports grounds are being developed near the council schools", said Yogi.

While referring to the PRD jawans, he said that now the duty allowance of PRD volunteers has been increased from Rs 375 to Rs 395 per day. "Previous governments used to extract labour from them but never cared for them", claimed the CM.

He also appreciated the entire team including Youth Welfare Department Minister Upendra Tiwari and Additional Chief Secretary Dimple Verma and said that in the year 2018-19, sports promotion materials were distributed to 20,000 members of Mangal Dal and in 2019-20 sports goods were distributed to 25,000 members of Mangal Dal, which is unprecedented.

Talking about Start-Up India, Stand Up India, Digital India, Khelo India programs launched by Prime Minister Modi, CM said that these schemes have shown the path to our youth.

( With inputs from ANI )

