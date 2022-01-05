Indians are succumbing to hatred: Kharge on Bulli bai row

New Delhi, Jan 5 After an 18-year-old girl who is allegedly the mastermind behind the notorious "Bulli Bai" app, was held by a Mumbai Police team from Uttarakhand, the Congress on Wednesday attacked the BJP and the RSS.

Leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, "It's distressing to see 18-21 year olds committing crimes sparked by the radicalism of RSS and BJP's ideology."

Kharge said the youth are succumbing to hatred. "Instead of excelling in education & employment, they have become pawns in the hands of BJP-RSS. A generation of Ind are succumbing to hatred," he said.

The Mumbai police have arrested three persons in the case, two from Uttarakhand and one from Bengaluru, who are in their early twenties while the girl is a teenager.

The Bulli Bai controversy cropped up on January 1, when the photos of a number of women of a particular religion including of journalists, social workers, students and famous personalities were posted as "available for booking".

An official said that both the boys and the girl will be confronted with each other.

The latest controversy came six months after the "Sulli Deals" issue.

Both names are derogatory terms for women of the particular religion.

GitHub had provided space to Sulli Deals and this time too, the offending app was created on the platform. After the controversy, GitHub has removed the user from its hosting platform.

But by then, Bulli Bai had sparked a nationwide controversy.

The app was also being promoted by a Twitter handle with the name @bullibai, with the display picture was of a Khalistani supporter.

This twitter handle was endorsing the Bulli Bai app saying the women can be booked from the app. This handle was also promoting Khalistani content at the same time.

When Sulli Deal controversy came up appeared, two FIRs were lodged against unknown persons, but the culprits behind it were never traced or arrested.

