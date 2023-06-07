"India's rise indigestible in some quarters": Vice President Dhankar

New Delhi [India], June 7 : Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar held an interaction with the officer trainees of Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES) and said that the rise of India is indigestible in some quarters adding that some individuals who are not well disposed towards the nation are taking a lopsided and shortsighted approach while looking at the ground reality of the country.

While addressing the officer trainees of IDES on Tuesday, VP Jagdeep Dhankar said, "You will find people in and out of the country trying to calibrate us, we cannot allow others to calibrate us. The rise of India is indigestible in some quarters because this country believes in the peace and harmony of all nations."

"When you are marching ahead, never carry the baggage of yesterday on your shoulders. If you do that, chances are your progress will be impeded. You have to look in the rear-view mirror because then you know those who are not well-disposed to our nation, those who are out to taint, tarnish and destroy our institutions," he added.

In his address, he further stated that India is a forward-looking nation and those who say that India is not rising are running away from reality.

"We are a forward-looking nation. To say that we believe in having a look in the rearview mirror is a lopsided, short-sighted approach to looking at the ground reality. To say that India's Rise is not taking place is like being an ostrich, not seeing the reality," VP Dhankar said.

"Our rise is in the figures. Our rise in people's satisfaction. Our rise is in the common man's satisfaction. And all this is because of youngsters like you, working day in and day out. You will be part of a system to change Bharat! And I have no doubt that you will continue to change it for the better," he added.

Vice President also mentioned that the culture of the entire country is reflected in the new Parliament Building.

"Could you ever imagine that a building of such size and dimensions as the new Parliament could be ready in two and a half years? The entire culture of the country is reflected in the new building. It is not just a structure that has come up in less than two and a half years. What has taken place is indeed much more," he said.

On the occasion, Vice President Dhankar wished the officer trainees of IDES and urged them to work with the nation-first approach.

"I would wish each of you great success in your career and would make one appeal, whatever may be the challenge, always keep your Nation first. This is not optional, this is the only way," he said.

