Indonesia re-imposes visa-free for ASEAN nationals

Jakarta, April 6 The Indonesian government has re-imposed a visa-free visit policy for citizens of fellow ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) member countries, the Ministry of Law and Human Rights said.

"With this new policy, foreigners from nine other ASEAN countries are able to enter with visa-free visits," Director of Immigration Traffic, Amran Aris, said on Tuesday.

People from these Southeast Asian countries are only required to show proof of Covid vaccination and a negative polymerase chain reaction test (PCR) taken 48 hours prior to arrival, and use the PeduliLindungi test and track app on their mobile phone, Xinhua news agency reported.

They are no longer required to undergo a PCR test upon arrival as long as they pass a temperature check.

International airports in Yogyakarta, Makassar, Medan and Pekanbaru have reopened.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor