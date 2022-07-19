Indonesian president to visit SKorea in July

Seoul, July 19 Indonesian President Joko Widodo plans to visit South Korea late this month (July) for summit talks with President Yoon Suk-yeol.

South Korea and Indonesia have been in consultations about the summit's agenda and the itinerary of Widodo's planned visit to Seoul, according to the presidential office on Monday.

Yoon and Widodo are expected to hold in-depth discussions about economic security, defence industry and other issues, Yonhap news agency reported.

Widodo, current chair of the G-20, visited South Korea in 2019 for a special summit between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

