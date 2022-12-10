'Infructuous': Delhi LG office on CM's directive to recall order against DDC VC

New Delhi, Dec 10 A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued a directive to recall LG V.K. Saxena's order against Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDDC) Vice Chairperson (VC) Jasmine Shah, the L-G Secretariat in a statement said the order is "infructuous, and issued apparently and deliberately to divert attention and play to the gallery".

Chief Minister Kejriwal on Friday had issued directions to the Planning department to recall the LG's order against Shah and de-seal his office. In November, the L-G had directed the Chief Minister to restrict Shah from "discharging his duties" as the VC of DDDC and from using any "privilege and facilities" associated with the office of the VC with immediate effect till a "decision is taken by the Chief Minister" in this regard.

"... on 30.11.2022, disposing a file sent by the Planning Minister/Dy. CM, Manish Sisodia and endorsed by CM, seeking to override the Planning Deptt order of 17.11.2022 that had restricted Jasmine Shah from functioning as VC, DDDC and availing facilities thereof, LG, V.K. Saxena had invoked difference of opinion under Article 239AA(4) of the Constitution, read with Rule 50 of ToBR, GNCTD, 1993 and referred the matter to the President of India for a final decision. The LG's decision to this effect was also formally communicated to the Chief Minister in writing...," said LG Secretariat in the statement.

"Since the decision is now pending with the President, hence no decision whatsoever, can be taken by anyone in this regard. CM Kejriwal knowing this constitutional position fully well, passed an illegal order on 08.12.2022. Besides, the matter is also sub judice in the Delhi High Court on the basis of a petition filed by Jasmine Shah himself," it added.

"Given the facts, this order of the Chief Minister is not only infructuous but also unconstitutional. At best it can be termed as an eyewash," the LG Secretariat asserted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor