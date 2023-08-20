Ink thrown on BJP candidate while campaigning

Mau (UP), Aug 20 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and assembly election candidate from Ghosi, Dara Singh Chauhan, faced an ink attack on Sunday when he was campaigning for the bypoll.

Black ink was thrown at the BJP leader and the incident was caught on camera. The video is going viral on social media.

As per reports, the youth who threw black ink on BJP leader Dara Singh Chauhan, fled from the spot.

Dara Singh Chauhan was accompanied by his supporters and also his security but nobody was able to avert the incident. There was chaos after the incident took place.

BJP leader Dara Singh Chauhan has filed nominations for the upcoming by-elections to be held in Ghosi. The last date for nominations was August 17.

The voting will be held for the elections on Ghosi assembly seat on September 5. The counting will be held on September 8.Dara Singh Chauhan is campaigning for the upcoming by-elections in the constituency.

Earlier, Dara Singh Chauhan resigned as an MLA from Samajwadi Party and joined BJP, where he was a minister in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's first term from 2017-22.

--IANS

amita/uk

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor