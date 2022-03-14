INX Media case: Delhi HC judge recuses himself from hearing ED's plea

New Delhi, March 14 Delhi High Court's Justice Chandra Dhari Singh on Monday recused himself from hearing the ED's plea challenging an order that allowed accused persons in INX Media Pvt Ltd, including former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram, to inspect the documents seized during the investigation.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been approaching the High court seeking the earlier trial court order which has given relief to the Chidambarams.

In November last year, the High Court had rejected a similar petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenging the order that allowed to inspect the documents, which were seized during the investigation.

The central probe agencies have been opposing the inspection of documents on the grounds that allowing the accused persons inside the 'Malkhana' room to store case-related materials in court may lead to the tampering of evidence in the ongoing high-profile money laundering case.

While the accused had a right to a fair trial, the collective interest of society cannot be impinged, as per the agencies.

The Chidambarams are currently out on bail. P. Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21, 2019, in a case registered on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving Rs 305 crore overseas funds in 2007, when he was the Finance Minister.

