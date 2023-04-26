Iran, Oman discuss reviving 2015 nuclear pact

Tehran, April 26 Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said his country and Oman held consultations on restoring a 2015 nuclear deal and removing the sanctions on Tehran.

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in an address to reporters following his meeting with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Hamad al-Busaidi in Muscat, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Iranian top diplomat said that Oman has always played a "constructive" role in the nuclear talks.

Over the past years, Oman has sought to mediate between Iran and the US to help bring the nuclear talks to fruition.

Amir-Abdollahian noted that in the meeting with his Omani counterpart, the two sides agreed to soon hold the meeting of the joint economic commission.

He added that, based on the official invitation extended by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, the two ministers discussed the date for the trip.

Heading a political delegation, Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Muscat on Tuesday for talks on bilateral, regional and international issues with Omani officials.

Iran signed the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with world powers in July 2015, agreeing to put some curbs on its nuclear program in return for the removal of the sanctions on the country.

The US, however, pulled out of the deal in May 2018 and reimposed its unilateral sanctions on Tehran, prompting the latter to reduce some of its nuclear commitments under the deal.

The talks on the JCPOA's revival began in April 2021 in Vienna, Austria.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor