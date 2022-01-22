Iran, Russia aims to further promote nuclear cooperation

Tehran, Jan 22 Iran and Russia have discussed ways to further promote cooperation in the nuclear energy sector, including the construction of new units at Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, Iran's atomic energy agency has revealed.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) said enhancing strategic nuclear cooperation was an important topic in Wednesday's meeting between Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, the official news agency IRNA reported on Friday.

"Negotiations are underway between Tehran and Moscow to construct the second and third units of the Bushehr power

plant," Kamalvandi added.

He expressed hope that Iranian and Russian technical groups would soon increase cooperation and exchange of information to kickstart the projects, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said each project at the power plant was worth $5 billion and would thus constitute a significant part of their economic ties.

