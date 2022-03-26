Iran urges foreign forces to leave Syria 'immediately'

Tehran, March 26 All foreign forces should pull out of Syria "immediately and unconditionally," Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations, Majid Takht-Ravanchi said, the Iranian state TV reported.

Addressing a UN Security Council session on Thursday, the Iranian diplomat accused foreign forces in Syria of "plundering" the war-ravaged country's natural resources and of violating Syria's sovereignty, the UN resolutions, and the UN charter.

"Therefore, all occupying and uninvited foreign forces, including American troops, must leave the country immediately without any preconditions," he was quoted as saying.

He also condemned the airstrike on Damascus by Israel on March 7, saying attacking the Syrian capital was in flagrant violation of the international humanitarian law, Xinhua news agency reported.

Takht-Ravanchi also pointed to the catastrophic consequences of western sanctions on all aspects of the Syrian people's lives.

Iran has been a major ally of the Syrian government in its fight against the armed rebels since 2011.

