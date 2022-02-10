Iran vows to continue enhancing missile power

Tehran, Feb 10 Iran will continue its development of missile power to deter its enemies, Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, has said.

Making the remarks in the unveiling ceremony of a ballistic missile in the capital Tehran, Bagheri on Wednesday said the missile power against aggressors and oppressors of the Islamic republic has become more powerful and "will continue its path of growth, promotion and excellence both in terms of quantity and quality," official news agency IRNA reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran unveiled a ballistic missile named Kheibar Shekan with the range of 1,450 kilometres, as the country is celebrating the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Xinhua news agency reported.

It belongs to the third generation of long-range missiles owned by Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), reported Iran's Tasnim news agency.

The missile uses solid fuel and is capable of maneuverability to pass through the missile shield in the landing phase, according to the report.

The US has long suspected that Iran's development of ballistic missiles might add to their capability of carrying nuclear heads. Iran, which has repeatedly said that its nuclear program is peaceful, insists that its missile program is for deterrent purposes.

