Iranian FM, Qatari emir discuss expansion of trade ties in Doha

Tehran, June 21 Iranian Foreign Minister met with the Qatari emir in the Qatari capital of Doha on bilateral ties and cooperation, media reported, citing the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman.

Nasser Kanaani made the remarks while speaking to reporters in Doha, commenting on the main issues discussed in the meeting between Iran's Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani earlier on Tuesday.

Amir-Abdollahian described political relations between Tehran and Doha as "excellent" and called for expanding bilateral trade ties in proportion to their "close and friendly" relations, said the report.

He expected the imminent holding of the Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Commission meeting to provide an "appropriate" opportunity for trade expansion, Xinhua news agency reported.

The top Iranian diplomat and Qatari emir also discussed transportation cooperation, particularly in the maritime sector.

Amir-Abdollahian also praised Qatar's efforts over the past years in resolving regional problems, calling on the two sides to enhance cooperation to ensure regional peace, stability and security, according to the report.

The Qatari emir, for his part, said Tehran has a "special status" in Doha's foreign policy, and his country "takes pride in its strong and sincere ties" with Iran, the report added.

He noted that it has taken decades of efforts to build such relations with Iran and called for working toward improving bilateral trade cooperation to an "appropriate level".

Heading a diplomatic delegation, the Iranian Foreign Minister arrived in Doha on Tuesday morning, before leaving the Qatari capital for Oman later in the day.

