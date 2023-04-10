Iranian Prez calls for 'united front' among Muslim states to support Palestinians

Tehran, April 10 Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has called on Muslim states to form a "united and consistent" front in support of the Palestin against Israel.

In a phone conversation with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Raisi said that Iran and Algeria share common stances on regional and international affairs, particularly the Palestine issue and the protection of the Palestin' rights, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement posted on the website of the Iranian President's office.

The Algerian President said that he hoped that "Palestine would be liberated from the Israelis through cooperation among Muslim states".

The phone conversation followed last week's escalation of tension along the Israeli borders with Lebanon and the Palestinian enclave of Gaza Strip. Militants from southern Lebanon and Gaza fired rockets at Israel, while Israel responded with airstrikes.

