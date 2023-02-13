Iranian Prez to visit China on February 14

Beijing, Feb 13 President of Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi will pay a state visit to China from February 14 to 16 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Raisi, 63, previously served as the country's chairman of the General Inspection Office, Prosecutor-General and Chief Justice of Iran, Xinhua quoted.

He was elected to the presidency in June 2021 and sworn in as president in August that year.

The spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry Hua Chunying announced on Sunday that the president of Iran will travel to China at the official invitation of his Chinese counterpart, Tasnim News Agency reported.

"At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi will pay a state visit to China from February 14 to 16," she said.

In a congratulatory message to Xi Jinping on securing a third term as the Communist Party's leader in October 2022, Raisi described the goals of strategic cooperation between Tehran and Beijing as a model of broad relations on the basis of mutual respect.

The Iranian president also noted that cooperation between Iran and China within the framework of multilateral organisations and institutions would serve the interests of the two nations and help protect international peace and stability.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor