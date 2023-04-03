Iranian, Saudi FMs agree to meet in coming days

Tehran, April 3 Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud agreed in a phone call to meet in the coming days.

Amir-Abdollahian expressed satisfaction with the "positive trend" of the bilateral relation, highlighting Tehran's determination to promote its good-neighbourliness policy, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry's website on Sunday.

The Saudi Foreign Minister, for his part, stressed the necessity of constant contact and meetings between the two countries' officials, describing the ongoing trend of measures by Tehran and Riyadh as "positive and satisfactory".

The Foreign Ministers also discussed the latest condition of the agreement signed between Iran and Saudi Arabia in Beijing on March 10 on the normalisation of diplomatic relations and reopening of the embassies and missions within two months, Xinhua news agency reported.

This was the third phone conversation between the two top diplomats in the past weeks following the signing of the agreement, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry's website.

The Ministry, however, did not specify the date and venue of the upcoming meeting.

In another phone conversation in late March, the two Foreign Ministers had exchanged views on holding their bilateral meeting in the fasting month of Ramzan, which will end in late April.

