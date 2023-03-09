Iran's humanitarian aid as FM arrives in quake-hit Turkish city

Tehran, March 9 An Iranian plane carrying 20 tonne of humanitarian aid has arrived in Turkey as Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian visited the quake-hit zone in the country, according to state media reports.

The plane reached the airport in the quake-hit city of Adiyaman in southern Turkey, where Amir-Abdollahian paid a visit, Iranian official news agency IRNA reported on Thursday.

The Iranian Foreign Minister arrived in Turkey's capital Ankara in the early hours of Wednesday, according to the Foreign Ministry's website.

Later on Wednesday, he held a meeting and a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, where he expressed his condolences over the lives lost during the massive earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria in early February and reaffirmed Iran's support for the quake-hit people.

During his visit to the quake-stricken city, Amir-Abdollahian spoke with local officials and people and visited a camp established by Iran to shelter the displaced people and provide them with aid, Xinhua news agency reported.

Iran has so far sent a number of humanitarian aid batches to Turkey in the aftermath of the quakes that have killed more than 50,000 in Turkey and Syria. The quakes have been described by World Health Organisation as the worst disaster the region has seen in a century.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor