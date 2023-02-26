Iran's IRGC developing hypersonic cruise missiles: Chief Commander

Tehran, Feb 26 A top Iranian military commander has said that the country's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) is developing hypersonic cruise missiles.

IRGC's Chief Commander Hossein Salami made the remarks in an address to the closing ceremony of a national festival, noting Iran aims to develop high-speed cruise missiles which can fly at a low altitude, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Iran's official news agency IRNA.

Commenting on Iran's other military capabilities, Salami said, "We can track satellites from the earth using radars and hit ships moving thousands of kilometers away from us."

In remarks during a televised program on Thursday, Commander of the IRGC's Aerospace Division Amir-Ali Hajizadeh said Iran has developed a new long-range cruise missile named Paveh that can travel a distance of up to 1,650 km.

In November last year, Hajizadeh said Iran has built a hypersonic ballistic missile capable of penetrating "all missile defence systems," according to Iran's Press TV network.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor