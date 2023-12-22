Iraq donates fuel to Gaza

Baghdad, Dec 22 Iraq has donated 10 million litre of fuel to the Gaza Strip, the media reported.

"A ship carrying 10 million litre of gas oil has sailed through the international water toward the Suez Canal," Iraqi military spokesman Yahya Rasoul was quoted by the media as saying on Thursday.

Rasoul said the Iraqi government had coordinated with the Egyptian authorities about the shipment sent to the Palestinians stranded in Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel has been launching relentless airstrikes and a ground offensive in Gaza to retaliate against a surprise attack staged by Palestinian resistance movement Hamas on southern Israel on October 7, when about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 others were taken hostage.

Israel's attacks, which have killed more than 20,000 people in Gaza, and its blockade have led to a catastrophic humanitarian situation caused by severe shortages of fuel and medicine in the besieged enclave.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor