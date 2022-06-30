Iraq urges int'l community to help it fight climate change

Baghdad, June 30 The Iraqi Environment Ministry has urged the international community to help Iraq meet the challenges of climate change, official Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported.

"The Iraqi people went through difficult political and economic conditions during the past decades. It is expected that climate change will exacerbate the sufferings," Environment Minister Jassim Al-Falahi was quoted on Wednesday as saying by the INA.

Al-Falahi pointed out that the needed international support will help Iraq adapt to climate change in the context of economic change, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, the UN Development Programme launched a two-year climate action project in Iraq, in which Canada and Britain commit to supporting Iraqi efforts to adapt to climate change and help the Iraqi government fulfill its obligations toward the Paris Agreement.

The project focuses on drought preparedness, water resource management and renewable energy development in Iraq, the INA reported.

According to the UN Environment Programme, Iraq ranks the fifth most vulnerable country in the world to climate change. Last year's record low rainfall and this year's dust storms have led to water shortages, desertification, and soil erosion in the war-torn country.

