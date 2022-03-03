'Is baar 300 paar': BJP leaders exude confidence in big win in UP polls

As the sixth phase for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is underway, political leaders from BJP and alliance parties on Thursday exuded confidence in the win of the Bharatiya Janata Party by over 300 seats.

Nishad Party founder, Sanjay Nishad, who is in alliance with BJP, also said, "Is baar 300 paar (we'll win over 300 seats)."

On being asked about his chances of getting a cabinet post if BJP comes to power in Uttar Pradesh, Sanjay Nishad said, "When BJP can make an ordinary Chaiwala's son as the PM, then the party can make the son of a Nishad anything."

BJP MP and former Union minister Shiv Pratap Shukla, after he casts his vote at Gorakhpur, said, "300 ki paar ki sarkaar" in this Assembly elections.

UP Minister Anand Swarup Shukla, contesting from Ballia, also spoke on the same lines and said, "There is a BJP and Yogi Adityanath wave in the state. We are confident that we will win over 350 seats."

Notably, even Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that under PM Modi's leadership, BJP will make a record and will move towards its target to win 300 seats in the Assembly elections.

Adityanath is contesting the polls from the Gorakhpur Urban Assembly seat.

Samajwadi Party candidate contesting against the Chief Minister Shubhawati Shukla cast her vote in the sixth phase today.

Polling for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm.

Polling is being held for 57 Assembly constituencies spread across 10 districts, including Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, and Kushinagar among others.

A total of 2,14,62,816 electorates, including 1,14,63,113 males, 99,98,383 females, and 1,320 third genders, are expected to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 676 candidates.

With 676 candidates in the fray in the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is among the prominent candidates.

Polling for the seventh phase, which will be the last, will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

