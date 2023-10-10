Israel death toll mounts to over 1,000 in Hamas attacks, says Israeli Embassy in US

Washington, Oct 10 More than 1,000 people have been killed in Hamas attacks on Israel over the weekend, according to the Israeli Embassy in the US, a media report said.

The death toll now stands at 1,008, with at least 3,418 injured, the Embassy said on X, CNN reported.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said it "cannot confirm or deny" these reports from the Embassy.

An IDF spokesperson told CNN that it is aware of over 900 deaths.

Meanwhile, Hamas has threatened specifically to attack the Israeli city of Ashkelon in response to Israel's attacks on Gaza, BBC reported.

In a post on Telegram, Hamas said the residents of the city, just to the north of the Gaza Strip, have within hours to leave.

More than 4,500 rockets have already been fired from Gaza into Israel since Saturday, the Israeli military said. Two foreign workers have been killed and another seriously injured in a rocket attack in the Eskhol region that borders Gaza, Israel's emergency services have said on Tuesday, BBC reported.

The IDF said it killed Hamas’ minister of economy and another senior member of its politburo in drone strikes in the Gaza Strip on Monday night, Israeli media reported.

