Israel to lift travel ban on 55 nations

Tel Aviv, Dec 29 Israel will lift the travel ban on 55 countries, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The move, subject to the approval of the cabinet and a parliamentary committee, will take effect on Thursday, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

Most African countries will be released from the ban list, as well as some European countries, including Germany, Denmark, Italy, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Finland and Norway, it added.

However, Mexico will be added to the list and labelled "red", joining the United Arab Emirates, the US, Ethiopia, the UK, South Africa, Hungary, Tanzania, Nigeria, Spain, Portugal, France, Canada, Switzerland and Turkey.

Israelis returning from the banned countries, including the vaccinated and recovered ones, must enter quarantine for at least seven days.

