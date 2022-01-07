Israel to scrap travel ban

Tel Aviv, Jan 7 Israel is set to lift the travel ban to eight countries as the Covid-19 positivity rate among the arrivals from these nations has dipped, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The eight countries are the United Arab Emirates, the US, Ethiopia, Britain, Tanzania, Mexico, Switzerland and Turkey, reports Xinhua news agency.

The move, subject to the approval of the cabinet and a parliamentary committee, is expected to take effect on Friday, according to the Ministry.

The decision came as a result of the government policy, according to which the "red" country outline will be suspended as the number of people tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival falls below 5 per cent of the total patients.

Accordingly, vaccinated and recovered passengers arriving in Israel from all countries will have to enter quarantine of up to 24 hours, until a negative coronavirus test result is obtained.

Unvaccinated arrivals must have to enter a seven-day quarantine and receive two negative tests: one upon arrival, and one after seven days of quarantine.

