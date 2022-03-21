Israel undermines chances of establishing Palestinian state: Ishtaye

Ramallah, March 21 Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye said that Israeli measures, including settlement expansion, undermine any chances of establishing a Palestinian state.

The reality on the ground is gradually deteriorating, and the two-state solution will not be achieved through negotiations "because the Israeli government doesn't want to", Xinhua news agency quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced earlier that his government would not hold any talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian Authority or any other official.

"The Israeli government put on its agenda no talks with President Abbas, no peace negotiations and no Palestinian state," said Ishtaye, calling on Singapore to recognise the Palestinian state.

Direct peace talks between Israel and the Palestin, which were sponsored by the United States for nine months, stopped in 2014 following deep differences on issues related to Jewish settlements and the recognition of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders.

